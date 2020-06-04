East Baton Rouge Parish public works crews spent Thursday morning dismantling a beaver dam and fishing what appeared to be a dumpster — it turned out to be an old restaurant grease trap — out of a culvert.

Those were among the many flood-prevention steps local officials have been taking as a potential tropical storm approaches Louisiana.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for Cristobal, a tropical depression that is expected to develop into a tropical storm. The projections from Thursday afternoon suggested a direct hit on Louisiana, but forecasters say the track could still change.

Flooding is perhaps the biggest concern.

Megan Williams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell, said the Baton Rouge area will likely see 10 inches of rainfall throughout the next week, scattered both before and after the storm’s landfall.

“If the ground gets saturated from some of this rainfall (before the storm) … that could impact it and make it a bit more favorable for flooding conditions as the storm moves through,” she said.

There may be a chance Cristobal veers away from Louisiana, but local officials aren't taking any chances.

Kyle Huffstickler, the city-parish’s maintenance director, said blockages like the grease trap found Thursday could have disastrous effects on homes and roads in a severe storm if they were not removed. If creeks, ditches and culverts aren’t clear, water can't flow through parish drainage systems and will back up into neighborhoods and homes.

That particular drainage block, on Centurion Avenue, was a first for the crew, and they don’t know where a grease trap — or the ice machine that accompanied it — could have come from. Maybe it was the 2016 floods, or illegal dumping.

Either way, it was identified last week and moved to the top of the priority list as Cristobal formed.

It’s not anything different than the work the parish crews do every day, Huffstickler emphasized, but the biggest blockages get priority when a storm is on the way.

In other areas of the metro region, most parish officials have opened sandbagging locations for residents and are suspending coronavirus testing locations to focus resources on the storm.

Assumption Parish declared its own state of emergency on Thursday as it prepares for Cristobal amid flooding issues that are still lingering from April. Pointe Coupee Parish officials opened all three flood gates along False River.

Clay Rives, the Baton Rouge Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness director, said United Cajun Navy volunteers have been out helping to fill sandbags for populations that can’t do it themselves, and into the weekend will be delivering sandbags and meals to the elderly with the parish Council on Aging.

He said he expects if Cristobal’s projections remain on target for a Louisiana hit, the city-parish’s Emergency Operations Center will partially activate by Saturday afternoon.

That center won’t be filled to its usual storm capacity due to coronavirus social distancing measures — a restriction that may also limit shelter capacity if the need arises — but Rives said those employees are already adept at remote work from the last few months’ worth of guidelines.

“A lot we’ll know in the morning when we see what it does over the Yucatan … (but) all models seem to put it somewhere in Louisiana, so we can’t wait,” he said.

Rives said the current models show rainfall into the Comite and Amite rivers shouldn’t be so excessive they cause flooding, but there are some areas of concern to monitor.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Sunday morning for all of southeastern Louisiana.

Huffstickler urges residents to do their own preparations by clearing leaves and other debris from the culverts under their driveways or around their homes.

“We’re out trying to take care of the big issues, so if citizens can take care of the little things it’ll help everyone,” he said.