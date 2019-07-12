Livingston parish authorities have opened a shelter in Walker for residents trying to escape possible flooding from Tropical Storm Barry.

Office of Emergency Preparedness director Mark Harrell said the shelter opened Thursday night, but as of 7:30 p.m. nobody had occupied the building.

He said he expected more people to come by Saturday morning when rain, wind and flooding is expected.

The shelter is open at 13719 Hammock Road, Denham Springs.

Harrell said the site’s address is Denham Springs, but the location is in Walker.

Anyone wishing to stay at the shelter should bring any items they need for the duration of their stay.

