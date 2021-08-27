If Hurricane Ida remains on its projected path and its forecast intensity level holds true, Baton Rouge could see its strongest winds since Hurricane Gustav in 2008, the state climatologist said Friday.
"I think we're looking at Gustav- and Andrew-esque conditions here in Baton Rouge," Barry Keim said. "It could be worse."
Thirteen years ago, Gustav brought in heavy winds that knocked out power across the region for weeks in some places.
Hurricane Andrew made landfall near Morgan City as a Category 3 storm in August 1992 after striking south Florida as a Category 5. Hammond received nearly 12 inches of rain.
Meteorologist Hannah Lisney at the National Weather Service office in Slidell said Baton Rouge could see winds from Ida in the range of 75 to 110 mph.
"Hurricane force winds are very, very possible," Lisney said. The National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon said it expected Ida to be a Category 4 storm at landfall, with winds above 130 mph. Lisney said the status wasn't out of the realm of possibility as the storm churns over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, she added.
"Hopefully it will keep moving quickly so it doesn't intensify into a Category 4," she said.
Keim said Baton Rouge recorded two 91 mph wind gusts from Gustav and sustained winds in the low 60s.
"There were trees down all over the place," Keim recalled, adding that he was without power for nearly two weeks.
St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne warned residents that Ida is expected to create "widespread power outages for an extended period of time," comparable to Gustav's impact.
Dufresne also strongly encouraged people living in mobile homes to find other, safer shelter before early Sunday.
After it makes landfall Sunday, Ida could bring wind gusts of 90 to 100 mph to the Baton Rouge area with sustained tropical storm-force winds at a minimum and possible sustained hurricane-force winds, Keim said.
What concerns Keim is that "there's a lot of model agreement on the track,'' which has the storm heading for the Baton Rouge area.
Lisney said Baton Rouge is projected to receive 6 to 10 inches of rain, but areas near the center of the storm could see 10 to 15 inches.
Power outages are an extreme concern as well.
Entergy Louisiana spokesman David Freese said the utility is doing a number of things to prepare for Ida, including tree trimming in hot-spot areas to mitigate potential damage and securing high-water vehicles in case of flooding.
"We're certainly going to be calling in additional resources for restoration efforts," he stressed. "We're going to be there. We'll get the lights back on."
Freese noted that Baton Rouge's tree canopy "saw a hit" from Gustav 13 years ago.
Category 2 Gustav came ashore near Morgan City on Sept. 1, 2008, and moved up the west side of the Atchafalaya Basin about 35 miles west of Baton Rouge. It had winds of 80 mph when it passed near Henderson and Breaux Bridge, and knocked out power to almost 200,000 East Baton Rouge Parish homes.
Hurricane Isaac made landfall Aug. 28, 2012, near Grand Isle and cut a path right up the Mississippi River once it hit the area. It had 60 to 70 mph winds as it entered the Baton Rouge metro area, leaving just over 100,000 customers without power.
At the southern tip of Tangipahoa Parish, restaurant owner Horst Pfeifer was bracing Friday for Ida to reach Manchac, home of Pfeifer’s popular seafood restaurant, Middendorf’s.
The restaurant took on some 30 inches of water in 2012 when Isaac swept across Lake Pontchartrain’s North Shore. Over the years, Pfeifer said he has poured near to half a million dollars into flood mitigation projects on the property. They include a concrete flood wall around the restaurant parking lot, and another wall made of stone and cement across the highway along a stretch of lakeshore.
As he monitors forecasts, Pfeifer was preparing to haul T-shirts and refrigerators of beverages from the restaurant’s gift shop to the dining room in case water should pour in. The restaurant is prepared, he said, so he isn’t worried.
“But Ida may be our biggest test yet,” he said.
Even though Hurricane Katrina passed to the east of Baton Rouge on Aug. 29, 2005, it was a stronger storm — still a Category 3 with winds of 125 mph at its center well after landfall. That resulted in about 138,000 outages in the Baton Rouge area.
Ahead of Ida's expected arrival, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Ascension Parish is accepting horses and cows from owners trying to keep their animals out of potential flood water.
Ascension residents can bring their livestock to the 247-acre multi-use complex near Gonzales to be stabled at no cost, parish government officials said Friday.
The parish charges a stabling fee to owners of animals from outside the parish.
Arrangements and reservations should be made ahead of time by calling (225) 450-1009.
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
Back in St. James, Dufresne said he was not calling for a mandatory evacuation, as of Friday, and didn't expect to do so, the parish shelter of last resort inside the Lutcher High School gym opens at 7 a.m. Sunday.
People staying in the shelter should bring three days of food and medicine, bedding and toiletries. Residents who need a ride to the shelter should call the Citizens Service Center at (225) 562-2500.
In 2008, power outages from Gustav lasted primarily around 7 to 10 days in St. James.
"The current storm forecast and anticipated impacts are very similar to Gustav," Dufresne said in a video statement posted on Facebook. "This means we cannot take this storm lightly, and we can expect a high probability of trees and power lines down and wind damage "
He said he expected the parish will experience "widespread power outages for an extended period of time."
St. James, like nearby Ascension and a handful of other parishes along the Mississippi River, has low-lying areas that are susceptible to storm surge from Lake Maurepas.
Surge from Ida is expected to reach 3 to 5 feet inside the inland lake tied to the Gulf of Mexico through Lake Pontchartrain and the Rigolets.
The parish is expected to receive 8 to 15 inches of rain; low-lying areas are expected to see flash flooding. Dufresne said St. James has made drainage improvement in recent months and set up sandbag sites across the parish.