Chris Price spent Wednesday morning methodically filling sandbags in Lake Arthur, hoping to shore up the defenses of the LA Bar, a barroom he owns and operates that has already been shuttered for weeks because of the pandemic.

His fiancee and their child had evacuated to Baton Rouge, but Price, 34, planned to stay behind to watch over his parents’ and grandparents’ homes. He’s been through plenty of hurricanes — Lily, Rita, Gustav and Isaac, to name a few — but Price acknowledged he was worried about Laura, the latest storm to menace this stretch of coastal Louisiana.

“I took everything valuable out of it, and we’ll see what’s left of it when this is done,” he said of the trailer he lives in, in nearby Klondike.

Residents across southwest Louisiana woke up Wednesday to the news that already-dangerous Laura was strengthening and would likely make landfall as a Category 4 storm, prompting some who had initially planned on riding out the storm to decide it was time to flee.

Officials implored those who hadn’t left to do so in a final Wednesday morning briefing before the storm’s arrival, warning of unprecedented storm surge and punishing winds similar to and possibly even more damaging than those of 2005’s Rita.

"We expect catastrophic events from this storm,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “Let me say: I hope I’m wrong. I hope this is not a Rita- like scenario. But the expectation and forecast is for this to be a catastrophic event."

Some people seemed to hear those 11th-hour warnings, with hundreds taking advantage of a mass government-run evacuation effort at Lake Charles’ Burton Coliseum. In all, around 900 people were bused to points north and east, officials said. By noon Wednesday, only about 30 people remained, waiting to board buses out of the city. By then, foreboding gray clouds hung over Lake Charles, with periodic rain bands beginning to lash the area.

Symentha Celestine, 52, and seven members of her family were among those waiting for a ride. When she’s evacuated for past hurricanes, she said, she has left in her own car. But this time, she said she couldn’t find available hotel rooms or places to stay, and she was grateful for the government’s help, saying she wasn’t sure if she would have been able to get going without it.

“I trust God; I believe he’s going to take care of his people; but he also gave us wisdom,” she said, as she and her family waited to check in.

Victor Rivera, 32, was also waiting for a bus. He said this would mark his first time ever evacuating for a storm, and he hadn’t planned to go this time. But after seeing how Laura was intensifying, he, too, decided that it was time to go.

The Leonards family had also decided to pick up stakes, leaving their family cattle ranch near Bell City in rural Calcasieu Parish for higher ground at a cousin’s house near Kinder.

Jamie Leonards and his sons had spent the last few days moving several hundred head of cattle — their own and neighbors’ — to a higher pasture on higher ground. Leonards noted that high surge can drown cattle or pull them out into the Gulf, and said they had managed to corral most of their herd.

“We got seven cows and four calves we couldn’t catch that are going to stay out there,” he said.

Inside the city and out in the countryside, people made frantic preparations, whether they were leaving or staying. Some boarded windows and loaded trailers to get on the road. One couple was busy harvesting a vegetable garden, assuming it would be flattened and possibly flooded.

Most businesses were closed, and there were few signs of life. Gas stations were among the only exceptions — and they were doing a brisk business. Some customers stopped to fill their trucks as they headed out of town, while others filled tanks to power their generators for the next few days as they got ready to hunker down.

Ralph Jemison was in the first group. He was buying gas at a boarded-up Circle K near McNeese State, and he described how he had spent the night before evacuating around 200 residents from the Verandah Retirement Community in Lake Charles, where he works in maintenance.

On Wednesday, he was getting ready to follow suit.

“This is the first time I’ve left for a hurricane,” he said. “This one’s got me a little more worried.”

Craig Winn was tanking up, too, but for a different reason. He said his house fared relatively well in Rita, and he hoped he’d be cleaning up tree limbs and other minor damage by Thursday afternoon.

Winn, 63, said his biggest concern about Laura is the chance for tornadoes from the storm, but even that wasn’t enough to make him evacuate. He said he has faith that God will take care of him — or else call him home.

Chester Guidry, 80, a retired postmaster, was also putting put his trust in a higher power. He was boarding up the picture window on his home in Morse for only the second time ever.

He said Laura could be as bad as 1957’s Hurricane Audrey, which nearly leveled Cameron Parish.

“You couldn’t hardly stand up with the wind,” he said. “The only (thing) that scares me are the tornadoes and the wind.”

He gestured to his statue of the Virgin Mary and said he had seen storms level homes but leave statues of Mary almost untouched.

“If she goes, I guarantee you the home is gone too,” he said.