Hurricane Zeta is predicted to strike southeastern Louisiana sometime Wednesday afternoon. Here are the expected impacts in the Baton Rouge area.
East Baton Rouge Parish was not covered by any tropical storm or hurricane warning at mid-morning Wednesday. Forecasters predicted winds at 10-15 mph from the east as the storm approaches, and some forecasts showed that the parish would have gusts below tropical storm force.
Ascension
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
Assumption
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
Livingston
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
St. Helena
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
St. James
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
Northern Tangipahoa
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
Southern Tangipahoa
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes