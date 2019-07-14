watson snapmap 2.jpg

Watson snapmap

As severe thunderstorms moved through the Baton Rouge area Sunday morning, several reports of funnel cloud sightings also come with them.

Livingston Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director Mark Harrell said as of 11 a.m. there had been sightings in Watson, Denham Springs and Springfield, but no touchdowns have been confirmed.

Residents and storm chasers on social media were quick to capture what they saw, however.

You can view photos and videos of some reported sightings below. 

Possible wall cloud in Prairieville

A photo from Joey St. Germain, shared by WAFB's Steve Caparotta, shows a possible wall cloud from a tornado-warned storm forming in Prairieville.

The photo was taken looking toward Airline Highway. Caparotta stressed nothing was confirmed out of this cell as of yet around 10:48 a.m

Rotation, funnel cloud in Denham Springs

Caparotta also shared video, taken by Carolyne McRaney, of a rotation and funnel cloud attempting to develop in Livingston Parish around 10:02 a.m.

The video was taken from the Chevron gas station near the LA Sportsman's Paradise Store on Juban Road in Denham Springs.  

Possible cloud wall in Denham Springs

Another Caparotta post, this one submitted by Elizabeth Allen Torres, shows a possible cloud wall seen lowering over Dunn Road in Denham Springs.

Supercell spotted in Livingston Parish

In Livingston Parish, Reed Timmer, a meteorologist with Accuweather, spotted a supercell moving south of Walker around 9:33 a.m.

Wall cloud forming east of Baton Rouge

Timmer later shared video of a wall cloud with a tornado-warned storm approaching Interstate 10 east of Baton Rouge around 10:15 a.m.

'Very low' rotating wall cloud

Timmer also spotted a "very low" rotating wall cloud farther down Interstate 10 east of Baton Rouge around 10:43 a.m.

