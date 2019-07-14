As severe thunderstorms moved through the Baton Rouge area Sunday morning, several reports of funnel cloud sightings also come with them.
Livingston Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director Mark Harrell said as of 11 a.m. there had been sightings in Watson, Denham Springs and Springfield, but no touchdowns have been confirmed.
Residents and storm chasers on social media were quick to capture what they saw, however.
You can view photos and videos of some reported sightings below.
Possible wall cloud in Prairieville
Pic taken from Prairieville looking toward Airline a little while ago shows possible wall cloud from tornado warned storm. Nothing *confirmed* out of this cell as of yet. #LAwx— Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) July 14, 2019
📸: Joey St. Germain pic.twitter.com/sWcU9NrEld
A photo from Joey St. Germain, shared by WAFB's Steve Caparotta, shows a possible wall cloud from a tornado-warned storm forming in Prairieville.
The photo was taken looking toward Airline Highway. Caparotta stressed nothing was confirmed out of this cell as of yet around 10:48 a.m
Rotation, funnel cloud in Denham Springs
Video captures rotation and funnel cloud attempting to develop from earlier tornado warned storm in Livingston Parish. This was taken from the Chevron/LA Sportman's Paradise Store on Juban in Denham Springs. #LAwx @NWSNewOrleans— Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) July 14, 2019
📹: Carolyne McRaney pic.twitter.com/ZHKNfgp65h
Caparotta also shared video, taken by Carolyne McRaney, of a rotation and funnel cloud attempting to develop in Livingston Parish around 10:02 a.m.
The video was taken from the Chevron gas station near the LA Sportsman's Paradise Store on Juban Road in Denham Springs.
Possible cloud wall in Denham Springs
Lowering, possible wall cloud as seen from Dunn Road in Denham Springs. #LAwx— Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) July 14, 2019
🎥: Elizabeth Allen Torres pic.twitter.com/3m0tR3dRxj
Another Caparotta post, this one submitted by Elizabeth Allen Torres, shows a possible cloud wall seen lowering over Dunn Road in Denham Springs.
Supercell spotted in Livingston Parish
LP supercell barber pole mesocyclone south of Walker LA @breakingweather @BlakeBrownWx pic.twitter.com/Ec3HAlJjG3— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 14, 2019
In Livingston Parish, Reed Timmer, a meteorologist with Accuweather, spotted a supercell moving south of Walker around 9:33 a.m.
Wall cloud forming east of Baton Rouge
WALL CLOUD with tornado warned storm approaching I10 east of Baton Rouge LA at 1015 am @NWSNewOrleans @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/5WIEvIV4Kp— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 14, 2019
Timmer later shared video of a wall cloud with a tornado-warned storm approaching Interstate 10 east of Baton Rouge around 10:15 a.m.
'Very low' rotating wall cloud
NEW: very low rotating wall cloud near #tornado crossing I10 east of Baton Rouge LA @accuweather @NWSNewOrleans @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/uP3vGLPzsh— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 14, 2019
Timmer also spotted a "very low" rotating wall cloud farther down Interstate 10 east of Baton Rouge around 10:43 a.m.