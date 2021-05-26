The roadway at Choctaw Drive and Monterrey Boulevard is blocked at the railroad track after a passing train damaged its engine running over a control arm, Baton Rouge Police said.
A concrete truck trying to cross the tracks Thursday afternoon broke the control arm that prevents vehicles from colliding with passing trains, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
The arm fell onto the track and remained there as a train passed, damaging the engine and causing the train to break down.
McKneely said drivers should avoid the area if possible.