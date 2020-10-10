Officials in Louisiana fanned out across the state Saturday to deliver supplies, restore power and survey the damage from Hurricane Delta, a large Category 2 storm that barreled through Louisiana overnight and knocked out power to nearly 700,000 homes and businesses from border to border.
After a peak of 688,000 power outages, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the number was whittled down to 600,000 by noon. And he expects restoration will be done more quickly than after Hurricane Laura — which knocked out power to slightly fewer people but took a month to restore in some places — because the damage to infrastructure this time wasn’t as bad.
Edwards, speaking to reporters before boarding a helicopter to tour storm-ravaged areas, said the forecasts were “quite accurate” in terms of wind speeds, storm surge and rainfall. The storm made landfall about 12 miles away from where Laura, a Category 4 storm, came ashore in southwest Louisiana.
“Tens of thousands of Louisianans as we speak are in a very difficult situation,” Edwards said.
The governor said it was too early to say whether wind or water did more damage, but he said Delta brought more flooding to inland parishes than Laura. He noted flooding in Allen and Rapides parishes, and said those parishes, plus Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis were the hardest-hit.
The National Guard worked to clear roads, provide security and deliver supplies across the state, and other officials delivered pumps to coastal areas. Officials had 1.5 million meals, 1.5 million bottles of water, 32,000 tarps and 48,000 bags of ice ready for distribution.
The lingering damage from Laura would make it hard to distinguish the damage from the two storms, the governor said. His administration was asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to consolidate the two storms in the context of recovery dollars to give the state a 90%-10% federal-state cost share.
The Louisiana Department of Health had not confirmed any deaths related to the storm as of early Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson said. But Edwards noted most of the deaths from Laura came well after the storm had passed, due to generator misuse, heat-related illnesses and injuries suffered during repairs.
About 935 Louisiana evacuees from Delta were being housed by the state in several state- and local-run shelters. By comparison, more than 8,500 Laura victims were still being sheltered in Louisiana and Texas.