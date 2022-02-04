State officials plan to close one lane of traffic in each direction for at least a year on a heavily-traveled stretch of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, part of a revised expansion plan that they say will speed work and save $50 million.
The work is included in a project unveiled in 2018 costing up to $1.2 billion to widen I-10 between La. Hwy. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to the I-10/12 split.
Trimming the number of lanes from three to two is set for early 2024 and will last at least a year depending on weather, according to Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development.
It will cover a roughly three-mile stretch between Acadian Thruway and just east of the Mississippi River bridge. About 152,000 cars and trucks use the corridor daily.
Wilson said once completed the upgrades will improve traffic in chronically congested Baton Rouge, which has earned the dubious distinction of being a place to avoid for coast-to-coast travelers.
But the secretary did not minimize the fact motorists will face major challenges once the lanes are closed.
'Pain no matter what we do'
"We do know it is going to be a pain no matter what we do," Wilson said in an interview. "It is a pain today. But relief is on the way. It is going to save money and it is going to give us a better end result the public will live with for the next generation or two."
Under the initial design, work was set to go east from around the Washington Street exit to the Perkins Road on and off ramps.
The change is extending the widening about one mile to near Acadian Thruway, which means it will impact business owners and others in and near the Perkins Road overpass area who have long said the work could put them out of business.
Project should be finished earlier now
The new timetable means the Perkins Road overpass region and others will be affected three years or more earlier than initial plans.
Parking areas beneath the elevated I-10 will be removed during construction.
DOTD officials said they are working on measures to reduce the impact, including temporary parking.
Officials said the new schedule means the work on the corridor will be finished in four years instead of eight – roughly 2027 instead of 2031.
Timeline for the project
DOTD officials are scheduled to meet with some merchants starting Friday.
In addition, they said starting in April they will be meeting with residents and others in the newly-affected part of the corridor, just as they have been doing for the past year with citizens living between Washington Street and near West Lakeshore.
Utility work along the route starts this month.
Heavy construction is scheduled for early 2023 beginning on the north side of I-10.
Officials said minimal traffic problems are expected during those two phases.
Trying to reduce number of vehicles
Wilson said a variety of steps are planned to ease traffic when the lanes are closed in 2024, including flexible work schedules for state and private employees, efforts to discourage big truck traffic through Baton Rouge during construction and possible high occupancy vehicle lanes, or HOVs.
Four-day work weeks at 10 hours per day, staggered work shifts and working from home one day per week were floated as possibilities last October.
Up to 8,000 state employees who operate Downtown could be affected.
Another possibility is the start of train service between Baton Rouge and Sorrento, which Gov. John Bel Edwards has proposed and which backers hope will also spur the long-talked-about goal of reviving rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
That $25 million proposal, which the Legislature will consider during the session that starts March 14, has already sparked pushback.
The fact that lots of workers did so remotely during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, and drastically reduced traffic on I-10, could also ease congestion during construction.
Open house scheduled
DOTD officials also plan other steps to make surface streets more workable for motorists avoiding I-10.
The general practice today is, during major backups, drivers usually seek out the same alternatives and simply transfer the backup.
DOTD is set to hold an open house on the I-10 widening on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel ballroom, 4728 Constitution Ave.