As Hurricane Ida exits southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are keeping campuses and, in some cases, moving to virtual classes.
The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm.
Check school websites for more information.
Click here for the latest forecast and track.
East Baton Rouge
East Baton Rouge Parish schools are closed through Wednesday.
Baker City schools are closed through Tuesday and Wednesday.
Central schools are closed through Tuesday.
Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic schools are closed through Tuesday. There are diocesan schools in eight parishes.
Thrive Academy has shifted to virtual-only through Tuesday, depending on the severity of the weather.
Zachary schools are closed through Tuesday
West Baton Rouge
West Baton Rouge Parish public schools are closed through Tuesday.
Ascension Parish
Ascension Parish public schools are closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7
Livingston Parish
Livingston Parish public schools are closed through Tuesday , Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day.
East Feliciana Parish
East Feliciana public schools are closed through Wednesday.
West Feliciana Parish
West Feliciana Parish public schools are closed through Wednesday.
Assumption Parish
Assumption Parish public schools are closed through Tuesday.
Tangipahoa Parish
Tangipahoa Parish public schools are closed through Tuesday.
Iberville Parish
Iberville Parish public schools are closed through Tuesday.
Pointe Coupee Parish
Pointe Coupee Parish public schools are closed through Tuesday.
St. James Parish
St. James Parish public schools are closed through Tuesday.
Colleges & Universities
- LSU will remain closed through Wednesday
- Southern University will remain closed through Wednesday.
- Baton Rouge Community College will remain closed through Tuesday.
- FranU will remain closed through Wednesday.
- Pennington Biomedical Research Center will be closed Tuesday.
School officials can email newstips@theadvocate.com if you have a closure to announce.
