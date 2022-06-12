The summer heat is in full swing in Louisiana as Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas are under a heat advisory Sunday with forecasters warning heat indexes could reach up to 110 degrees.
The National Weather Service in Slidell has issued the advisory which will last from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The heat index, or “feels like temperature,” is expected to range from 108 to 110 degrees.
The high temperatures and high humidity could be dangerous and cause illness, forecasters warn.
A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM today. Heat index values are expected to climb to between 108 and 110 degrees in many locations. Remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in a cool environment. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/dvlayr2YBC— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) June 12, 2022
How to stay safe in the heat
Here are a few tips on how to stay safe in the heat:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in an air-conditioned room if available
- Check up on relatives and neighbors
- Don’t leave pets or young children unattended in vehicles
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside and schedule rest breaks
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing
Baton Rouge forecast
Sunday
Sunny and hot in the morning, with a high near 95 degrees. Heat index values as high as 109 degrees. In the evening, partly cloudy, with a low around 78 degrees.
Monday
Sunny and hot during the day, with a high near 95 degrees. Heat index values as high as 106. In the evening, partly cloudy, with a low around 75 degrees.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 94 during the day. In the evening, mostly clear with a low around 75.