A vehicle caught fire on Interstate 10 East on Tuesday afternoon, completely blocking traffic on the interstate for nearly an hour.
The vehicle is in an eastbound lane near Lobdell Highway, according to a DOTD traffic alert. The incident started around 3:19 p.m.
The left lane reopened around 4:15 p.m, but congestions remains at 5 miles.
The left lane has opened, leaving the right lane blocked I-10 East at mile marker 148 (before LA 415) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion remains at 5 miles.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 9, 2019
Heavy smoke and lights from first responder's vehicles can be seen on a online DOTD traffic camera. Watch the live video by clicking here and then choosing the camera between Grosse Tete and La. 415.
West Baton Rouge traffic official Ken Albarez told WBRZ that it was a mobile home that caught fire. It didn't appear that the fire was the result of a crash.
It's not initially clear if there were injuries in the fire.
I-10 East is now closed at mile marker 148 (before LA 415) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is approaching 1 mile in length. Use 190 East as an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 9, 2019