BR.jbepress2.082420 TS 300.jpg
Buy Now

Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at his second Sunday media briefing on Aug. 23, 2020 about the state's response to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to be a hurricane by the time it follows Marco along the Louisiana coast in a rare, back-to-back 'one-two punch' of storms. Benjamin Schott, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service in New Orleans, it right.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

As Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen and make landfall near the Louisiana/Texas line, Governor John Bel Edwards will address the state Wednesday on storm preparedness.

Laura was upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning. Forecasters expect the storm to gain even more strength and reach Category 4 status by the time it makes landfall late Wednesday or Thursday morning.

Edwards' press conference is slated for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The governor is also expected to announce new developments regarding Louisiana's Phase 2 restrictions

Click here for the most recent forecast.

View comments