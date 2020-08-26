As Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen and make landfall near the Louisiana/Texas line, Governor John Bel Edwards will address the state Wednesday on storm preparedness.
Laura was upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning. Forecasters expect the storm to gain even more strength and reach Category 4 status by the time it makes landfall late Wednesday or Thursday morning.
Edwards' press conference is slated for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The governor is also expected to announce new developments regarding Louisiana's Phase 2 restrictions.