The LSU-Southern football game last week was historic for a number of reasons.
It was the first time the two Baton Rouge universities met on the gridiron; the Tigers scored a school-record 37 points in a 15-minute period; and departing fans were tied up for hours in what many called the worst postgame traffic jam ever.
The first happened because administrators believed a game would be good for the schools and the city. The second happened after an incredible stretch of bad luck for the Jaguars. The third occurred because no one predicted that so many people, on foot or in cars, would just hang out on the LSU campus.
"With no true road team, and with two programs supported by large and loyal databases, the LSU-Southern game brought record numbers of vehicles and pedestrians to campus. As a result, anticipated issues were exacerbated, leading to increased delays and frustration," LSU said in a statement Thursday night.
And it promised to do a better job after the Mississippi State game Saturday night.
While the Tigers were beating the Jaguars 65-17 last Saturday, traffic outside the 102,000-seat stadium never died down, meaning that when fans began leaving in earnest following performances by the Human Jukebox and the Golden Band from Tigerland, there were already traffic tie-ups, LSU said.
"Many drivers on campus had no plans to park," LSU said. "Because of the volume of vehicles still on the road, police were unable to implement contraflow in a timely fashion."
Contraflow involves shifting all lanes on a street in a single direction. Because the streets were never clear, it was next-to-impossible to remove traffic headed toward LSU from lanes that were intended for use as outgoing lanes, the school said.
LSU also said that a large number of people who live near campus had parties at their homes, clogging roads with parked cars, and the traffic light at Nicholson Drive at Gardere Lane malfunctioned, forcing police to operate the light manually. Some people moved barricades, too, disrupting traffic flow, LSU said.
Fans who have attended games for decades said they had never seen traffic so bad, even for contests when LSU or its opponent was the top-ranked team in the nation.
Patricia France, a season-ticket holder for four decades, attended the game with an 8-month-old and wrote in an email last Monday that it took three hours to travel from the Alex Box Stadium parking lot to Nicholson Drive, a distance of less than 2,000 feet, after leaving in the third quarter.
"The post game show was over before we hit the I-10," she said. It took five hours to return home to New Orleans, she said.
"I thought it might had just been me being unlucky on where we were assigned parking this year. Nope. I spoke to others who said the same thing."
LSU said it would station more officers at critical points Saturday night and put up additional barricades.
"It is critical, for your safety and the convenience of all other vehicles on the road, that all drivers and pedestrians comply with pre- and post-game traffic plans. Moving barricades, ignoring officers’ requests, and crowding roads with foot traffic only increases danger and delays," LSU said.
Separately, members of the local Alcohol Beverage Control Board said it would let some establishments remain open until 3 a.m. on game nights, believing that doing so would spread out traffic flow across a longer time and reduce congestion. Bars now must close at 2 a.m.