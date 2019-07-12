The Comite River near Joor Road is expected to reach moderate flood stage on Monday due to a more than 27-foot rise as Tropical Storm Barry is expected dump at least a foot of rain on the Baton Rouge area, a new river forecast says.
While a significant rise, the river would still be more than 8 feet below the record for that location, which was reached during the August 2016 flood, the National Weather Service reported.
The Weather Service forecast for the river location just northwest of the Monticello neighborhood in Baton Rouge provides one early, isolated measure of the expected flood impact of Barry's heavy rains on the region.
The latest forecasts Friday morning from the National Hurricane Center have begun to firm up the tropical storm and potential hurricane's track toward the south-central Louisiana coast.
The storm is expected to make landfall sometime late Friday or early Saturday near Morgan City.
The Weather Service has projected 10 to 20 inches of rain for the region as Barry passes through the state, including in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, with localized maximums that could reach 25 inches over the next few days.
Jay Grymes, chief meteorologist for WAFB-TV, said in an interview Friday morning that the Comite River forecast could push even higher as more rainfall data is taken into account, though he doubted the river would reach August '16 levels.
But Megan Williams, a meteorologist with the Weather Service office in Slidell, said the Comite River forecast accounts for all projected rainfall through Wednesday morning.
Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said in an interview Thursday that residents in the area are particularly watching the storm's speed, as the difference in rain dumping for several days is large compared to coming down over a period of hours.
"The other thing we worry about is it if travels north of us then there's the Amite watershed," he said. "As it moves north of us the danger isn't over because everything drains into the Amite, so that's the other issue we have that a lot of people don't think about."
The National Weather Service office in Slidell was still working early Friday on forecasts for many other streams and rivers in the Baton Rouge, including along the Amite River. Officials said the calculations weren't expected to be finished until midday.
The National Weather Service says the Comite River at Joor is expected to rise from -1.56 feet at 6 a.m. Friday to 26 feet at 6 a.m. Monday, before dropping. The river's levels are expected to begin a sharp rise on Saturday morning before reaching their peak Monday morning.
The bulk of the rain from Barry is expected Friday, Saturday and some Sunday.
On Aug. 14, 2016, the river at that location reached 34.22 feet, the highest level on record. If the river does reach the projected height of 26 feet Monday, it would be the 10th highest on record, the Weather Service says.
According to the Weather Service, a negative reading on a river gauge does not mean the river is dry or running below ground but that a river has dropped below an agreed-upon, historical minimum water level used as the starting point for measurements.
This starting point river level is known as "gauge zero."