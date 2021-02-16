Utility crews hustled to restore power to thousands of their freezing customers Tuesday as the region began to slowly thaw out from an ice storm and temperature drop of historic proportions.

Entergy said most customers in East Baton Rouge Parish who lost service should have power restored by sometime Wednesday, meaning another night in the dark and cold as temperatures were expected to dip into the 20s by early Wednesday morning.

Most of the outages were due to vegetation weighed down with ice that fell on power lines, an Entergy spokesman said, as the region avoided rolling blackouts that were announced for parts of Southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning because energy demand exceeded output.

"Crews have taken proactive steps to prepare and protect our assets from the extreme cold as well as placed additional power generation into service," Entergy said in a news release. "Due to bitterly cold temperatures and the winter storm, the demand for electricity has reached an all-time high."

Entergy asked all its customers in the state to conserve energy and said road closures due to icy conditions could slow power restoration for some residents.

Temperatures Tuesday morning were in the 20s, setting record lows for the date. While the area has seen colder days, that this polar plunge occurred this late in February was exceptional.

Tuesday morning's low of 20 degrees broke the day's previous record low of 23 degrees set in 1909, according to Phil Grigsby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

"It was definitely a cold one," said Phil Grigsby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Orleans, "the coldest [on this day] here that we've seen in 100 years or more in most locations."

Despite the bitter cold, the temperatures didn't come close Baton Rouge's all-time low of 2 degrees, set Feb. 13, 1899, Grigsby said.

The weather caused the Baton Rouge Salvation Army's shelter to fill to capacity over the weekend, manager Hunter James said. The shelter can house 75 men and is continuing to serve meals for those not staying at the facility, James said.

Interstate 10 between Baton Rouge and Lafayette remained closed Tuesday. It wasn't immediately known when the highway would reopen and clear traffic backups. While some streets were clear of ice — winds Monday helped clear away some precipitation — many remained closed.

"A large majority of roads across Louisiana remain impassable due to current winter weather," Louisiana State Police said in a news release Tuesday morning. "Weather conditions and extremely low temperatures have not allowed for any defrosting of our roadways."

State and local officials urged motorists to stay off the streets if possible while conditions were still dangerous.