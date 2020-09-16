While the tropics remain active in the Gulf and Atlantic, the capital region can expect more pleasant weather in the coming days, forecasters predict.

Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores. When the storm starts to pull away from the coast this weekend, cooler and drier air is expected to move through metro Baton Rouge, according to the WBRZ Weather Center.

Here’s a rough timeline on when to expect a “weak cold front."

Today & tonight

Isolated rain bands are possible, but a canopy associated with Hurricane Sally will cover the local area, forecasters said. Wednesday will be party sunny and breezy, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow

As Sally begins to pull away from the coast, light, north winds will keep the atmosphere dry so it should feel less humid, Meteorologist Josh Eachus reports. WBRZ says another weak cold front will move through the area Thursday and this could lead to a stretch of cooler and drier conditions.

The weekend

A noticeable drop in humidity is expected as dew points down into the low 60s, forecasters said. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.