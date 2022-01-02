A freeze warning is in effect for much of southeast Louisiana Sunday night, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge is forecasting sub-freezing temperatures in the upper and lower 30s Sunday evening through Monday morning.

The warning is in place for most of southeast Louisiana except the immediate coast.

the 4-P's will need some looking after for the next few nights, people, plants, pets and pipes pic.twitter.com/eloPpCClpN — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) January 2, 2022

The National Weather Service Lake Charles also issued a freeze warning for most of southwest Louisiana, including Lafayette.

The NWS reminds the public to protect sensitive plants and vegetation, bring pets indoors and check on elderly neighbors, friends and family.

Outdoor water pipes may freeze and possibly burst. Wrap, drain or allow them to drip slowly, the NWS says. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained.