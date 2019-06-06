BR.wildflooding0120.060719 bf.jpg
A resident checks out the street flooding from heavy rains on Plantation Drive Thursday June 6, 2019, in Prairieville, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

One person was killed as a result of flooding Thursday, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome confirmed during a news conference.

The person was not identified.

Broome opened up the conference with a moment of silence.

The fatality occurred after first responders rescued someone from a flooded car on Chippewa. The person was brought to the hospital but later died, officials said.

The Baton Rouge area received up to five inches of rain in some locations.

Baton Rouge Police Department police chief Murphy Paul said they've received 48 calls this morning in connection to the storm.

