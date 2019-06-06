One person was killed as a result of flooding Thursday, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome confirmed during a news conference.

The person was not identified.

Broome opened up the conference with a moment of silence.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The fatality occurred after first responders rescued someone from a flooded car on Chippewa. The person was brought to the hospital but later died, officials said.

The Baton Rouge area received up to five inches of rain in some locations.

Baton Rouge Police Department police chief Murphy Paul said they've received 48 calls this morning in connection to the storm.

This story will be updated.

Can't see video below? Click here.

See full coverage below:

Watch: Baton Rouge firefighters smash window, rescue woman as car swept away in floodwaters As severe storms led to intense street flooding throughout the Baton Rouge area, footage shows two firefighters race toward a flooded car to r…

Tornado damage in Central; home severely damage, East Baton Rouge sheriff says The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is responding to a report of a possible tornado in Central on Thursday morning.

Photo: Flipped cars shown at Baton Rouge General hospital; possible tornado touched down Flooding rains smacked the Baton Rouge area on Thursday morning, and photos from witnesses there show flipped cars in a Baton Rouge General ho…

+3 Flooding in Baton Rouge: Streets closed, cars stuck, some buildings take on water Large portions of south Louisiana are underwater Thursday as heavy rain moves through the area. A flash flood warning is in effect.