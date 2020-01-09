An "enhanced risk" for severe weather has been issued for Baton Rouge and surrounding areas this upcoming weekend, the National Weather Service says.
Today & tonight
A 20% chance of showers is on the horizon for Thursday. The day will be cloudy and warm, with a high near 73°. Low temperatures will stop in the mid 60°s.
Friday
Thunderstorms are possible across the capital area as temperatures continue to rise. Friday will be warm and muggy with highs near 78°. Showers and thunderstorms — some severe — are likely overnight and into Saturday morning, NWS says.
Saturday through Sunday
According to the WBRZ Weather Center, many ingredients will be in place to support strong thunderstorms and therefore the Storm Prediction Center has issued an "enhanced risk" for severe weather.
Forecasters say a few tornadoes will be possible ahead of a squall line (group of storms) which will continue the tornado threat and increase the possibility of damaging wind gusts.
By Saturday afternoon, the area will start to clear out and remain quiet through Sunday afternoon. However, more rain is possible Monday.
Severe thunderstorms are expected from eastern OK/TX to western GA/FL Panhandle tomorrow into Saturday. Intense, damaging wind gusts and strong tornadoes will be possible. Don't be caught off-guard by severe storms in January; share this info with family and friends! pic.twitter.com/LRWyiK9R9r— NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) January 9, 2020