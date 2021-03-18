All lanes were closed on I-10 eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge, causing major traffic problems in Baton Rouge, the state Department of Transportation and Development said around 8:37 a.m. Thursday.
Around 8:56 a.m., DOTD said one lane had been re-opened, and said around 9:17 a.m. that all lanes were opened. But around 9:33, DOTD said the right lane had closed again because of a stalled vehicle; traffic had piled up for eight miles.
DOTD said around 9:39 that all lanes were cleared again, but traffic was lingering.
