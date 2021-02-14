Radar as seen the night of Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Radar as seen the night of Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021: Pink and purple indicate sleet and freezing rain.

A significant ice storm is forecast to unfold in metro Baton Rouge early Monday, causing travel issues and possibly even power outages.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Baton Rouge area with ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch are expected.

