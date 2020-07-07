Weather officials predict scattered rainstorms will last throughout Tuesday evening in the Baton Rouge metro area, and forecasters caution people to be wary of potential flooding, especially in low-lying areas.
A brief deluge swept across Baton Rouge around noon and quickly brought at least an inch of rain in the capital city, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service issued a flood watch for all of southeast Louisiana, including the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas, until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Forecasters predict some areas in the region could see up to 4 to 6 inches of rainfall.
State traffic officials and the weather service have already noted some street flooding in areas prone to flooding. They also reported minor street flooding near Port Allen, which saw about one and a half inches of rain by 12:30 p.m.
Forecasters say the storm system has been moving east into Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
They predict gusty winds along the Interstate 12 corridor and heavy rains that could lead to localized flooding.