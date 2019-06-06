Video shared with multiple media outlets shows what appears to be cutting through Convent on Thursday morning as flooding rains and severe weather struck the Baton Rouge area.
The tornado appears to cross the Mississippi River in Convent in St. James Parish.
Video via Rene's Industries
The twister is just one of what will likely be several confirmed tornadoes Thursday.
In Central, near Baton Rouge, a portion of a home was ripped apart by a reported tornado.
A tornado also likely touched down near Baton Rouge General hospital, flipping a few cars in a parking lot.