Baton Rouge and areas across southeast Louisiana are at risk for another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, bringing more heavy rain and the potential for flooding.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell have issued a flash flood watch that will start at 1 p.m. and extend until Wednesday afternoon.
The storms are expected to bring an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall to the areas, forecasters said, with higher amount possible in some areas. The extra rainfall could lead to flash flooding.
The area is also at marginal risk for severe weather, including strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes, though the main threat is heavy rainfall, according to NWS.
The showers and storms are expected to start clearing out on Thursday.
Here's a look at the live radar for Baton Rouge: