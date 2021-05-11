BR.wildweather.adv HS 007.crop.JPG
Drivers navigate Corporate Boulevard near College Drive as severe weather moves into the metro area, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. ORG XMIT: BAT2103311509490080

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Baton Rouge and areas across southeast Louisiana are at risk for another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, bringing more heavy rain and the potential for flooding.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell have issued a flash flood watch that will start at 1 p.m. and extend until Wednesday afternoon.

The storms are expected to bring an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall to the areas, forecasters said, with higher amount possible in some areas. The extra rainfall could lead to flash flooding.

Flash Flood Watch 05/11/21

The area is also at marginal risk for severe weather, including strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes, though the main threat is heavy rainfall, according to NWS.

Severe Weather Risk 5/11/21

The showers and storms are expected to start clearing out on Thursday.

Here's a look at the live radar for Baton Rouge:

