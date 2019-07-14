Livingston Parish officials have heard reports of multiple tornadoes sighted in the area Sunday morning, but have not yet confirmed any touchdowns.

Livingston Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director Mark Harrell said as of 11 a.m. there had been sightings in Watson, Denham Springs and Springfield.

"There was one location with some debris around Watson," he said, adding that the largest tornado sighting was in Springfield several hours ago.

Watson resident Kimmithy Laine Boudreaux snapped a photo of a dark cloud hanging over the Live Oak United Methodist Church around 8 a.m. Sunday morning minutes after she had received a tornado warning on her phone.

She said she spent the final days before Tropical Storm Barry sandbagging her father's house while he was on vacation, stocking up on supplies and checking on her generator.

She did not flood in 2016, and said as of Sunday afternoon there was still heavy rain in the Watson area but no apparent damage.

Many area residents were reporting damage to Denham Springs High School, but Livingston Parish Schools spokeswoman Delia Taylor said the buildings were untouched.

She said officials walked through the school complex late Sunday morning to inspect after hearing reports of damage, but found no damage to that or any other parish school as of that time.

Funnel cloud at Jefferson Highway and Antioch Road in Baton Rouge spotted, EMS says A funnel cloud was spotted by EMS crews at Jefferson Highway and Antioch Road, EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said.

Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said as of noon Sunday, the area is seeing heavy pockets of rain and strong thunderstorms.

"Nothing has touched the ground inside the city limits as far as we know, but we've got full force out there keeping their eyes on everything," he said.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Steele said the agency has received numerous reports of possible funnel cloud sightings, particularly around Juban Road and Sims Road.

She said deputies found some minor damage across the parish from overnight weather in the form of limbs down and water across some flood-susceptible roadways, but no injuries or major damage had been reported.

Harrell said the parish's emergency operations center is expected to close down as of 6 p.m. Sunday, and its shelters will do the same.

He said several people sheltered in the parish's four sites overnight, but they were primarily homeless people rather than those whose homes had been damaged.

