Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Sally nears.
The tropical storm is predicted to strengthen to a hurricane that could impact Louisiana as early as Monday morning, just weeks after Hurricane Laura devastated much of southwest Louisiana.
Edwards announced the order Saturday evening.
“While we ultimately don’t know where Sally will make landfall, much of Southeast Louisiana is in the storm’s cone and the risk of tropical storm force or hurricane strength winds continues to increase," Edwards said. "Please stay weather aware for the next several days and heed the directions of your local officials. This storm has the potential to be very serious."
The National Weather Service has issued hurricane and tropical storm watches for various areas of southeast Louisiana.
Supply kits to weather the storm should include a 3-5 day supply of water, food that won't spoil, first aid kids and sanitation supplies, along with COVID-19 preparedness resources like face coverings or disinfectants.