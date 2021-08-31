All interstates in Louisiana are open for travel after Hurricane Ida shut parts of them down Sunday night, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.

Crews had just finished clearing I-10 and I-55 in the Baton Rouge and Hammond areas, which had been closed because of debris on the roadway.

But state officials are urging people to stay off the interstates unless absolutely necessary.

"We still urge motorists to keep the interstates clear for emergency responders, as undue traveling could potentially burden emergency services," DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said.

Wilson urged those who evacuated because of Ida to check with their parish government before returning, because food, water, gas and other essentials may still be hard to come by. He said many other roads throughout the area "remain impacted by the storm and DOTD crews from around the state are working to clear them."