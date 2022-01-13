A winter storm could bring a small amount of snow to parts of northern and central Louisiana this weekend, forecasters say.
The cold temperatures will reach into southern Louisiana, including Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, though the possibility of snow in these areas is extremely low.
A strong cold front will move through northwest Louisiana this weekend bringing frigid temperatures, the National Weather Service in Shreveport said in a statement Thursday morning. Rain could become light snow Saturday into early Sunday.
The NWS expects little, if any, impacts from the winter weather, but continues to monitor the possibility of small accumulations of snow.
Conditions in southeast Louisiana over the weekend are expected to be dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s, the NWS New Orleans said on Twitter.
Lots of talk about snow & even severe weather...well for our area of SELA & southern/coastal MS don't get your hopes up too much. The severe weather threat for our area looks quite low at this time but there is a decent chance of seeing flurries across swMS Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/Skc1sVfMir— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) January 13, 2022