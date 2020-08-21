Ahead of the possibility of two hurricanes entering the Gulf of Mexico next week, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.

Here's a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags.

Ascension Parish

The sandbags are prefilled at these locations:

Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 La. 73, Prairieville.

5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 La. 22, Darrow.

7th District Fire Department Station 71,13432 Roddy Road, Gonzales.

Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Road., St. Amant.

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales.

Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales.

Donaldsonville - DPW West, 725 Church St., Donaldsonville.

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar.

The Department of Public Works will also have loose sand and bags at the Galvez Lake Fire Department on Joe Sevario Road. Residents must bring their own shovels. Additional loose sand sites will be added as they are needed, parish officials said.

St. James Parish

Both locations are self service.

Grand Point Fire Station, 32122 La. 642, Paulina

Vacherie Fire Training Center, 29126 Health Unit St., Vacherie

