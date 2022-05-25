A flash flood watch has been issued for all of southern Louisiana and the Baton Rouge metro area faces a moderate risk of excessive rainfall now through Thursday, forecasters said Wednesday.
This means Baton Rouge faces at least a 40% chance of excessive rainfall leading to rapid onset flooding, the National Weather Service New Orleans said on Twitter.
The rest of southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans, faces a slight risk.
Normally we see a slight risk of excessive rainfall amounts, but today through Thursday there will be a moderate risk. Be aware of flooding and don't drive through flooded areas pic.twitter.com/dDwn1IPAsL— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 25, 2022
Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts are possible today and into Thursday morning.
The flash flood watch is valid through noon Thursday.
In addition, all of southeast Louisiana faces a marginal risk of severe weather which may include isolated strong or severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail are possible.
The NWS reminds the public to have multiple ways to receive flash flood warnings and never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.
Find the latest forecasts and warnings here.