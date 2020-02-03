The work week will begin warm and dry before another cold front settles into southeast Louisiana, likely bringing some heavy rain along with it.
Today & tonight
A foggy start to the day should clear up by mid-morning. Monday will be partly sunny and warm as highs reach around 74 degrees. Tonight will be cloudy and cool with lows near 62 degrees.
Tomorrow
Baton Rouge and New Orleans can expect thick clouds and scattered showers Tuesday as a cold front settles into the Midwest, according to the WBRZ Weather Center. However, the day won't be a washout, forecasters say. Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows around 66 degrees.
Wednesday
As the cold front arrives on Wednesday, some severe weather could threaten southeast Louisiana. The National Weather Service predicts a 100% chance of precipitation throughout the day and into Wednesday night. Highs are expected to be around 77 degrees with lows around 50.
Up next
Showers may linger into Thursday morning as much colder weather settles into the area. Thursday afternoon will top out in the 50s and lows will struggle to get out of the 30s.