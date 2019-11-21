Louisiana's transportation chief said Thursday educating the Legislature's 64 new members on road and bridge needs is one of his key priorities for 2020.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said some newly-elected lawmakers have expressed skepticism about

infrastructure demands.

He said part of his job is to "help them understand that there is a real need, that this does not just happen."

New faces will make up 44% of the Legislature.

Wilson made his comments to the annual meeting of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana, which includes 140 engineering firms in the state.

About 100 engineers and others attended the gathering.

Wilson told the group Louisiana's backlog of road and bridge needs has risen to $14.3 billion.

Key projects underway, including the $380 million widening of Interstate 10 from La. 415 to the I-10/12 split, are being financed by federal bonds, not the state fund that traditionally finances road and bridge improvements.

Wilson said that, of the state's $940 million transportation spending plan for the current financial year, $380 million will be used for road and bridge preservation.

No spending is planned in additional capacity -- new roads -- using the Transportation Trust Fund , the customary source.

The state's gasoline tax has remained static for three decades, and a Wilson-led effort in 2017 to boost the gasoline tax by 17 cents per gallon died without a vote in the full House or Senate.

Opponents said that, despite any road and bridge needs, voters were in no mood to pay more at the gas pump.

The Legislature that takes office in January may be more resistant to transportation tax hikes than the 2017 group.

Republicans have solidified their majorities in both chambers, and the GOP will enjoy a super majority in the Senate, which could pose problems for Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The GOP is within two votes of a super majority in the House -- 70 of 105 members.

