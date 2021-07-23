The summer heat is not letting up. Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are under a heat advisory Friday as the heat index could reach up to 110 degrees, according to forecasters.
The heat index, or the “feels like” temperature, is expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees in portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi later in the morning and in the afternoon, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell.
The heat index is what temperatures feel like to the human body when the humidity is combined with air temperatures, according to NWS.
The advisory is effect from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Forecasters said afternoon showers and thunderstorms could bring a break from the heat later in the day.
How to stay safe in the heat
Hot temperatures and high humidity can be dangerous and cause illness. Here are tips from forecasters on how to stay cool:
- Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicle.
- Drink plenty of water.
- Stay in an air-conditioned room if possible.
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
- If working outdoors, schedule frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
Anyone who is overcome by heat should be moved to a shaded area. If someone is suspected to have heat stroke, call 911.
Weekend forecast for Baton Rouge
Friday
A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 109.
Saturday
A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 112.
Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 60%.