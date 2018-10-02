As part of ongoing work to widen Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, lanes will be closed at various times over a six-day span starting Tuesday, Oct. 2, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced.
The single-lane closures will be on I-10 from Highland Road to La. 73. Only one lane per direction will be closed at a time.
Here's a list of scheduled closures:
- Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 8:00 pm – Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 5:00 am, westbound
- Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 8:00 pm – Thursday, October 4, 2018, 5:00 am, westbound
- Thursday, October 4, 2018, 8:00 pm – Friday, October 5, 2018, 5:00 am, westbound
- Friday, October 5, 2018, 9:00 pm – Saturday, October 6, 2018, 8:00 am, westbound
- Saturday, October 6, 2018, 7:00 pm – Sunday, October 7, 2018, 9:00 am, westbound
- Sunday, October 7, 2018, 7:00 pm – Monday, October 8, 2018, 5:00 am, westbound
The closure dates and times are subject to change based on several factors, including weather and construction schedules.