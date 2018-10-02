interstatewidening400.011218.jpg (copy)
Traffic seen Jan. 11, 2018, on Interstate 10, just west of the Bluff Road overpass (top), after a ceremony marking the start of the state's expansion of I-10 from Highland Road to La. 73. The project will add one lane in each direction, on the 6.5 mile stretch that includes parts of Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.

 ADVOCATE STAFF FILE PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

As part of ongoing work to widen Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, lanes will be closed at various times over a six-day span starting Tuesday, Oct. 2, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced.

The single-lane closures will be on I-10 from Highland Road to La. 73. Only one lane per direction will be closed at a time.

Here's a list of scheduled closures:

  • Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 8:00 pm – Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 5:00 am, westbound
  • Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 8:00 pm – Thursday, October 4, 2018, 5:00 am, westbound
  • Thursday, October 4, 2018, 8:00 pm – Friday, October 5, 2018, 5:00 am, westbound
  • Friday, October 5, 2018, 9:00 pm – Saturday, October 6, 2018, 8:00 am, westbound
  • Saturday, October 6, 2018, 7:00 pm – Sunday, October 7, 2018, 9:00 am, westbound
  • Sunday, October 7, 2018, 7:00 pm – Monday, October 8, 2018, 5:00 am, westbound

The closure dates and times are subject to change based on several factors, including weather and construction schedules. 

