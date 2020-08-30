In September 2005, the potent storm bands swirling around Hurricane Rita spawned 55 tornadoes in 36 hours in Jackson, Mississippi, and parts of northeastern Louisiana and southern Arkansas.

At the time, it was a record for the region, the National Weather Service says.

Weather experts say experiences like that one lead them to be watchful for possible tornadoes when bruising hurricanes blast in from the Gulf of Mexico during the steamy days near summer's end.

But that caution, born out of a mission to save lives and property, can bring a flip side that was front and center for Hurricane Laura: plenty of tornado warnings for the Baton Rouge area but few twisters to speak of.

Forecasters issued 35 tornado warnings on Wednesday and three on Thursday in the Louisiana parishes and Mississippi counties covered by the Weather Service office for Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Two tornadoes were spotted, one in Paincourtville in Assumption Parish and another in the White Castle area in Iberville Parish, with no damage reported, Weather Service officials said.

+6 As Hurricane Laura hit hospitals, these nurses raced to protect the NICU babies they were treating As her ambulance unit passed downed trees and whooshed through standing water, Our Lady of Lourdes neonatal intensive care unit nurse Ashley J…

All those alerts sent cellphones pealing with tornado warnings and led some residents to shut off their phones, raising questions whether too many alerts can be counterproductive, though social science research after Hurricane Harvey in 2017 found frequent tornado warnings weren't a problem then.

Benjamin Schott, meteorologist-in-charge at the Weather Service office in Slidell, acknowledged it's possible that multiple tornado warnings could pose a downside risk to public attentiveness, but he said it would be worse not to issue an alert for weather conditions "on the fence" for a tornado and then a life-threatening tornado developed.

"It's easy after the fact to say they issued too many," Schott said. "I can understand someone's take on that."

But he said a scientific basis exists for a heightened concern about tornadoes being spun off from hurricane storm bands. Though those tornadoes may not be the large twisters seen in the Midwest, they can still pack 80 to 100 mph winds that can destroy a home, Schott said.

"They are still dangerous situations, and so, even though they may only be on the ground for five or 10 minutes, our job is the protection of life and property, and we're going to issue those warnings when we know the environment is conducive for tornadoes," Schott said.

During major weather events like Hurricane Laura, the Weather Service assigns meteorologists to specific tasks and one or two focus on finding the telltale signals of tornado formation and deciding whether to issue a warning, Schott said.

While a computer algorithm alerts meteorologists about those weather signs, Schott said, trained meteorologists make the final call.

They are looking for rotational winds that the service's Doppler radar can detect in the first few thousand feet of air. The hurricane bands' rotation around the eye help generate those winds.

+7 'Tarps are like gold': Lake Charles begins Hurricane Laura recovery without power and reliable water LAKE CHARLES — A day after the most powerful storm to strike Louisiana in a century and a half roared through, this city of nearly 80,000 peop…

Unlike in spring storms that create huge super-cells, this wind rotation in the hurricane bands can be small and, according to Schott, borderline imperceptible. During those conditions, Weather Service meteorologists are "a little bit more proactive to issue the warning," he said.

"Some may call that alarmist. I would disagree and say that it's a 'better-safe-than-sorry' when the science shows in these events, if you start to see that little bit of rotation, the possibility of a tornado being there, is there," Schott said.

Jay Grymes, chief meteorologist with WAFB in Baton Rouge, said the bulk of those tornado warnings came during a six-hour period on Wednesday. He said his station and social media heard from people angered with the number of alerts on their cellphones.

"The question becomes do we want to use technology to protect people the best way we can, even if it means arguably over-alerting them, and I kind of lean in the 'Yes' column there. I'm not way far on the right side of 'yes,' but I'm thinking, you know, we need to be proactive in warning them," he said.

Grymes added that even he stopped cutting into the station's regular coverage to talk about new tornado warnings, letting crawling updates at the bottom of the television screen handle them.

"Because it was becoming just one after another," he said.

Kim Klockow-McClain, a lead behavioral research scientist with the Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies at the University of Oklahoma and NOAA's National Severe Storms Laboratory, said Hurricane Harvey in 2017 also generated a number of tornado warnings in Texas.

A subsequent public opinion research effort that she was a part of found many people appreciated the head's up during Harvey. For the storm, local television was reported as a highly influential source for weather information, followed by websites, friends and family, and other sources, but many also received alerts, known as wireless emergency alerts, on their phones, Klockow-McClain said.

"For those who reported receiving WEAs, none reported turning them off. Some interviewees received numerous tornado warnings through WEA," she said.

Though the warnings may not have led these people to seek shelter, they did report remaining vigilant because of them.

"The team found no evidence of a false alarm problem in areas with the most tornado warnings," Klockow-McClain said.

She added, however, that differences exist between the Texas experience during Hurricane Harvey and the southeast Louisiana experience in Hurricane Laura.

Harvey lingered longer over Texas than fast-moving Laura did and produced more tornadoes than Laura did. Tornadoes are also rarer in the Houston area. She said it may be people in the Houston area felt "less comfortable tuning the warnings out."

"It's very possible that the people of southern Louisiana have different perspectives on what warning practices they prefer, and it's also possible the characteristics of the events differed enough that people generally could feel that frequent warnings were more justified in one case and not another," Klockow-McClain said.

Tornadoes spawned by hurricanes pose a complex communication task to explain to the public, she added. The tornadoes are hard to pinpoint and exist for a short time, even while the threat of them can continue for hours. They are also only one of several threats from a hurricane.

While the tornadoes' brevity can make it harder for the public to perceive them as a personal threat, the extended risk of twisters in a hurricane can make issuing the warnings burdensome, Klockow-McClain said.

"We need to learn a lot more about what the public in different areas expect from the warning system when something as complex as a hurricane comes along," she said.

Schott, the Weather Service chief for the Baton Rouge area, said his office will conduct a standard post-hurricane review and look at each of the warnings issued during Laura for possible lessons.