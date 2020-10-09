Hurricane Delta has prompted preparations from people across coastal Louisiana. That includes the Louisiana National Guard.
Soldiers with the 139th Regional Support Group are staged with supplies and gear to assist with recovery efforts.
Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening in southwest Louisiana. Click here for the latest forecast.
"We stand ready with our local, state and federal partners to assist in the recovery efforts once #HurricaneDelta makes landfall. #ProtectWhatMatters," National Guard officials wrote in a Facebook post.
Here's some of how the National Guard is prepared:
- 1,600,000 MREs
- 1,500,000 liters of water
- 43,000 lbs. of ice
- 39,000 tarps
- 114 high-water vehicles
- 8 helicopters
- 56 watercrafts
- 4 engineer work teams
- 2,500 guardsmen ready