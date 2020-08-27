Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported minor impacts in the parish Thursday after Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron Parish earlier this morning.
He reported roads that were blocked with downed trees have been already cleared and power outages have affected fewer than 1,000 households.
"We've been so fortunate," Webre said.
He said residents and local officials had a lot of time to prepare — and it showed.
The parish is still dealing with lingering bands from the hurricane that could bring some wind and rain.
In Assumption Parish, a possible tornado was reported by the National Weather Service to have touched down Wednesday in Paincourtville, but local officials said Thursday they were unable to find any damage.
John Boudreaux, the parish homeland security director, said the twister matted down sugar cane stalks in fields in the small community along Bayou Lafourche and off La. 70 and La. 1 but did not uproot them.
He said he doubts the tornado actually touched the ground but speculated it could have been heavy winds.
Boudreaux added the parish has weathered Laura with no significant damage nor any house flooding. Storm surge from Laura pushed backwater into the Lake Verret basin up 6 inches. The spring floods were worse.
St. James Parish escaped the impacts of the hurricane, with no power outages and no road closures, officials said.
“We were fortunate and fared very well,” Eric Deroche, director of the parish’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said.
According to the National Weather Service, a weather station at the Louisiana Regional Airport south of Gonzales saw 0.7 inches of rain since 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Winds have been strongest Thursday morning. Sustained winds have remained around 20 mph to 30 mph, with gusts of 30 mph to 40 mph.
As of 10 p.m. Thursday, the highest gust reported so far popped up for the 8:15 a.m. measurement at 41 mph.