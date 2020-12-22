Christmas in the Country in St. Francisville009.JPG

Children and adults alike are in awe with the fireworks after the lighting of the town Christmas tree during Christmas in the Country on Friday night in St. Francisville.

 Photo by Jill Moore

Stormy weather is expected in Baton Rouge Wednesday and will usher in a very cold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, forecasters said Tuesday.

It could be the coldest Christmas in several years, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service in Slidell.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny with a high in the mid-60s. Showers and thunderstorms should start Wednesday afternoon as a cold front arrives, forecasters said. There's a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms into Wednesday evening, with damaging winds and tornadoes the primary risks.

Then, it will get much colder for Thursday, which is Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day, forecasters said. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s are likely, with "very cold wind chill readings" expected, they said.

Widespread frost is expected Christmas morning and Saturday morning.

No rain is expected on Christmas Day. The weekend is expected to be nice as well, but there's a slight chance of rain Sunday.

Baton Rouge

Christmas Eve forecast: low of 34 and a high of 50

Christmas Day forecast: low of 34 and a high of 51

See the full forecast for Baton Rouge.

Carlie Kollath Wells is a morning reporter at NOLA.com and The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

View comments