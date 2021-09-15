Baton Rouge experiences epic flooding during Tropical Depression Nicholas on September 15, 2021

Nearly a whole car was swallowed by flooding in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 as Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered in Louisiana for a day.

 Photo by Abby Savin via Twitter

Nicholas may have weakened to a tropical depression on Tuesday night, but rains may linger until as late as next week with Louisiana already taking on a heavy downpour.

The label "tropical depression" means that winds don't exceed 38 mph, but it can still bring plenty of rain. Much of the Gulf Coast was under a flash flood watch Wednesday and parts of southern Louisiana were expecting upwards of 20 inches as the storm crawled through the state.

Baton Rouge already suffered power outages from Hurricane Ida that lasted up until this past weekend in some areas. Nicholas brought its own deluge that's impacting the state capitol.

Wednesday afternoon proved to be a particularly wet day as some reported flooding across Baton Rouge in the afternoon.

See photos and videos of the reports below.

