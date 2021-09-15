Nicholas may have weakened to a tropical depression on Tuesday night, but rains may linger until as late as next week with Louisiana already taking on a heavy downpour.

The label "tropical depression" means that winds don't exceed 38 mph, but it can still bring plenty of rain. Much of the Gulf Coast was under a flash flood watch Wednesday and parts of southern Louisiana were expecting upwards of 20 inches as the storm crawled through the state.

Flood watch extended in East Baton Rouge as remnants of Hurricane Nicholas approach A flash flood watch for East Baton Rouge has been extended through Friday evening as Tropical Depression Nicholas makes its way through easter…

Baton Rouge already suffered power outages from Hurricane Ida that lasted up until this past weekend in some areas. Nicholas brought its own deluge that's impacting the state capitol.

Wednesday afternoon proved to be a particularly wet day as some reported flooding across Baton Rouge in the afternoon.

See photos and videos of the reports below.

Flooding on Perkins Road by City Park. @WBRZweather pic.twitter.com/0Fo8MWNrdp — Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) September 15, 2021

Aberdeen Avenue near Lee Drive, sent in by a viewer @WBRZ @WBRZweather pic.twitter.com/9dcQrOj106 — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) September 15, 2021

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

HEADS UP:

W. Parker and E. Boyd behind the Park Place has high water. Be safe if you need to be out on the streets. pic.twitter.com/tbXkmcmcIr — WAFB (@WAFB) September 15, 2021

Portion of I-10 entrance ramp at Perkins with high water @WBRZweather @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/GkSHVNUKOM — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) September 15, 2021

More of the Burbank flooding near #LSU. This SUV fortunate to not get stuck. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/mN3cdhwmio — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) September 16, 2021

Park Place by LSU pic.twitter.com/UA6ibH7Ml6 — Wangshu Rougarou (@Xaleguidry) September 15, 2021

Not Baton Rouge being underwater again . . . we are so tired, y’all. pic.twitter.com/fAdlstFE9R — Wangshu Rougarou (@Xaleguidry) September 15, 2021