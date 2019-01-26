Forecasters' confidence in some type of wintry precipitation for parts of south Louisiana next week is increasing.
According to the National Weather Service's New Orleans office, computer models Saturday morning "appear to be in somewhat better agreement and also (support) either a mix of light rain and snow, or possibly a brief period of light snow" late Monday night into early Tuesday.
Where are the best chances for seeing some snowflakes? Along and north of the Interstate 12 corridor and inland coastal Mississippi, north of Interstate 10, from late Monday night to late morning Tuesday, the NWS said. An inch or two of snow in southwest Mississippi and near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line area of southeast Louisiana is possible.
The chance of at least one inch of snow accumulation in the northern parts of Pointe Coupee and East and West Feliciana parishes.
The NWS' Weather Prediction Center calls for a 30 percent chance of freezing rain in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas through 6 a.m. Tuesday (or 12 UTC Tuesday) .
It's possible that forecast could change over the next couple of days as the strong cold front approaches.