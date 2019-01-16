A scheduled closure for the Sunshine Bridge has been delayed a week due to expected inclement weather, Ascension Parish officials said Wednesday.
The four-lane Mississippi River span was supposed to be closed this weekend. It will now be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, according to a Facebook post from the Ascension Parish Homeland Security office.
The closure is necessary for the repair and replacements of the bridge's structural supports.
A crane barge hit the bridge's southwest side Oct. 12, shutting the bridge entirely until Dec. 1. It has been partially open since then but will be closed again over the weekend for the repairs.
DOTD officials have said they hope that all the repairs will be finished by early February.
During the closure, a detour route will be available for drivers.
Those traveling westbound on La. 70 will turn onto La. 3125 south to La. 3123 south to cross the Veterans Memorial Bridge to La. 3127 north to La. 70. Those traveling eastbound on La. 70 will turn onto La. 3127 south to La. 3123 north to cross the Veterans Memorial Bridge to La. 3125 north to La. 70.
