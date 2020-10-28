CONVENT — St. James Parish government will open an evacuation shelter noon Wednesday inside the Lutcher High School gym due to the increased intensity of Hurricane Zeta hours before landfall, parish officials said.
Parish officials pointed out in a statement Wednesday morning that though the storm's forecast track still shows the hurricane passing east of St. James through the eastern New Orleans and St. Bernard areas, the storm's intensity has risen and could be a possible Category 2 storm before it makes landfall later on Wednesday.
Parish President Pete Dufresne said in a statement that the evacuation shelter is "a 'last resort' for those who may feel unsafe in their home."
“My priority is to protect our most vulnerable residents," he added in the statement.
The southern and eastern parts of the parish also remain in the storm's cone of uncertainty, an area of the possible path of the storm. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Zeta had sustained winds of 86 mph and a maximum gusts of nearly 104 mph, but the National Hurricane Center added that wind intensity varies significantly by quadrant.
Under the Saffir-Simpson scale, which rates hurricanes based on wind strength, storms gain the Category 2 rating when sustained winds range from 96 to 110 mph. St. James is one of four parishes in the outer Baton Rouge area under a hurricane warning.
The others are Ascension, Assumption and Livingston, the National Weather Service says. Southern Tangipahoa Parish is also under a storm surge warning.
St. James officials said the evacuation shelter will adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, including full COVID-19 screening upon entry and having all occupants wear face masks for the duration of their stay.
All residents using the shelter must bring their own bedding, toiletries, medicines and enough food and water for at least three days.
Gym is located at 1910 W. Main St., Lutcher.
Parish officials urged residents to follow the St. James Parish Facebook page for the latest updates. To sign up for emergency text messages and e-mails, visit www.stjamesparishla.gov and click on 'Notification Alerts’ button on the homepage.