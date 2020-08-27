Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge is preparing to receive patients transported from two Lake Charles area hospitals in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Working with Children's Hospital New Orleans, Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital and Lafayette General, Woman’s personnel will evacuate NICU babies to safety following the devastation of the storm.
“As soon as we knew other hospitals in our state may be impacted by Hurricane Laura, we quickly began reaching out to offer support,” said Cheri Johnson, senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for Woman’s Hospital. “While you never want to be in a position where patients have to be evacuated, it’s always inspiring to see so many hospitals across the state come together to do what is best for these moms and babies.”
Designated by the state, the hospital is the official coordinating origination to manage the evacuation of babies and high-risk pregnant women.
The hospital will receive one mother and baby pair and another baby from Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, along with 5-7 babies from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital NICU. The patients are scheduled to arrive at the hospital Thursday evening.
Woman’s also led the evacuation of infants and pregnant women during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, rescuing 122 babies through their efforts. The hospital also evacuated babies during Hurricanes Rita and Gustav.