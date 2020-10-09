Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to update Louisiana on Hurricane Delta preparation this afternoon.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall in southwest Louisiana this evening.

Click here for the latest forecast information for Hurricane Delta.

'Lake Charles made the map': Storm-weary residents brace for 2nd blow from Hurricane Delta LAKE CHARLES -- In a city where Hurricane Laura’s savage winds damaged the vast majority of buildings and left whole neighborhoods in tatters …

Watch the governor's 1 p.m. press conference and follow coverage live.

Can't see the module below? Click here.