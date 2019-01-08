Updated at 8:15 a.m.:
Both lanes of traffic are open on I-10 West, according to Louisiana State Police.
A multi-car crash Tuesday morning temporarily shut down both westbound lanes while crews cleared the scene.
Traffic is no longer being diverted but heavy delays are still expected.
Update: The crash has been cleared, & both lanes are now open. Traffic is still heavy, so please proceed with caution.— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) January 8, 2019
Updated at 7:30 a.m.:
An accident on I-10 West before Highland Road has caused heavy delays and a temporary complete closure Tuesday morning.
As of 7:30 a.m., the left lane is open and the right lane is blocked.
This story will be updated.
Troopers are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 westbound before Highland Road (LA Hwy 42). One lane is currently closed at this time.— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) January 8, 2019
Crews are working to clear the roadway as quickly and safely as possible. Please use alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/hv1Th3rkja
Original story at 7:10 a.m.:
An accident on I-10 West before Highland Road has closed westbound traffic, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Congestion has reportedly reached LA 73.
Heavy delays are expected.
This story will be updated.