lspstock.adv_HS_003
Buy Now

Louisiana State Police vehicles parked at headquarters, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Updated at 8:15 a.m.:

Both lanes of traffic are open on I-10 West, according to Louisiana State Police.

A multi-car crash Tuesday morning temporarily shut down both westbound lanes while crews cleared the scene.

Traffic is no longer being diverted but heavy delays are still expected.

Updated at 7:30 a.m.:

An accident on I-10 West before Highland Road has caused heavy delays and a temporary complete closure Tuesday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., the left lane is open and the right lane is blocked.

This story will be updated.

Original story at 7:10 a.m.:

An accident on I-10 West before Highland Road has closed westbound traffic, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Congestion has reportedly reached LA 73.

Heavy delays are expected.

This story will be updated.

View comments