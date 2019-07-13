BR.schoolsandbagging.071319 TS 103.jpg
Buy Now

Aramark's Konner Dennis, lead custodian for the Baton Rouge Center For Visual and Performing Arts, places sand bags at the bottom of doorways to the cafeteria/auditorium, Friday, July 12, 2019, in advance of the arrival in Baton Rouge of Tropical Storm Barry. The doorways are relatively low, near a parking lot, and can get water in a heavy rain event, she said. Aramark is a facilities services contractor with the East Baton Rouge School District.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

As an intensifying Tropical Storm Barry inched a little further to the west Saturday morning, setting up 60 miles south of Lafayette, a National Weather Service forecaster said the Baton Rouge area should still prepare for a significant flash flooding and, eventually, river flooding.

As of 7 a.m., Barry's maximum sustained winds were 70 mph, just 4 mph from hurricane status, and the storm was creeping slowly to the northwest.

The National Weather Service in Slidell is predicting the Baton Rouge area could receive 10 to 15 inches of rainfall over by Sunday afternoon, said meteorologist Danielle Manning.

"But 20 inches is still not out of the question," Manning said.

"We're still saying you should prepare for a significant flash flooding and river flooding event," she added. 

Manning said it all depends on where Barry's rain bands line up, which is difficult to predict.

She said not much has changed from previous forecasts as far as the Baton Rouge area is concerned.

Barry was located 50 miles west-southwest of Morgan City at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasts believe Barry will reach hurricane status before the center of the storm hits the coast in the next several hours.

Email Joe Gyan Jr. at jgyan@theadvocate.com.

View comments