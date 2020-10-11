More than 200,000 energy customers across Louisiana were still without power Sunday morning as a result of Hurricane Delta, including 20,000 in East Baton Rouge.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Entergy reported roughly 17,000 outages in East Baton Rouge and DEMCO reported a little more than 3,000 customers were powerless.

In total, more than 143,000 Entergy, 68,000 CLECO and 11,000 DEMCO customers statewide were still without power.

Hurricane Delta dealt a somewhat unexpected blow to the Baton Rouge electric grid, creating the area's largest power outage since Isaac in 2012.

The widespread damage came despite Delta's eye traveling about 90 miles west of Baton Rouge. Louisiana's capital city nonetheless experienced strong winds that downed trees across the parish.

Initial estimates show Delta caused more than 680,000 outages statewide, compared to Laura's 615,000, according to numbers provided to the Louisiana governor's office Saturday morning.

Reporting by Lea Skene contributed to this report.