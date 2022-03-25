A Prairieville woman was killed early Friday when the car in which she was riding left Interstate 10 near the Sorrento exit and hit a tree.
State Police identified the woman as Hannah Broussard, 22.
Troopers said Azavia Wilson, 21, of Prairieville was driving west on I-10 and Broussard was a passenger in the front seat. Why the car left the road wasn't known, State Police spokesman Troopoer Taylor J. Scrantz said.
The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. at milepost 182. Neither the driver nor the passenger wore a seatbelt, State Police said. Wilson sustained serious injuries, Scrantz said.