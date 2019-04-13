The Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas are under an enhanced risk of severe weather Saturday, an upgrade from a slight risk a day earlier, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS' Storm Prediction Center forecasts the potential for severe weather on a scale from 1-5 (five meaning high and one meaning marginal). Enhanced is third on the scale; slight is two.
According to the NWS, an enhanced risk of severe weather carries a 10-15 percent chance of tornadoes and a 30-45 percent chance of damaging winds and hail.
Areas such as Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe are under a moderate risk, which is fourth on the scale.
"Enhanced severe risk is not a common risk level along the Gulf Coast, and a moderate risk is a rare event down here so it would be a great idea to keep some type of weather alert system nearby while sleeping tonight," NWS forecasters said Saturday morning.
The New Orleans area remains under a slight risk.
TIMING
According to the NWS, a cold front will move toward the area with some strong and severe thunderstorms along a squall line moving into the area by 5 p.m.
But there does look to be some activity that will develop ahead of the squall line.
"Prefrontal activity" could start to develop as early as 2 p.m., and there are strong indications that a few, if not several, of these could become severe, according to the NWS.
The squall line and cells ahead of the line should advance through the area through the night hours and out of the area around daylight Sunday.
IMPACTS
"All modes of severe weather will accompany this activity."
Tornadoes, some of which could be strong, wind gusts greater than 60 mph and hail larger than 1-inch in diameter are possible.
Winds ahead of the front will be quite strong too -- sustained around 20-25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
BE SAFE
Some of the severe weather might unfold at night when you're sleeping. Click here to learn how you can receive weather alerts in case of an emergency.
Click here for information from the NWS on where to find the safe place in your house in case of a tornado warning.